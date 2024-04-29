Developing Glasgow: 70 new flats to be built on the site of Glasgow's Bellgrove Hotel
The site of the notorious hotel on the Gallowgate is set to be completely transformed with 70 new flats to be built on the land.
Bellgrove Hotel was bought over by Glasgow City Council and Wheatley Group over three years ago with the last men moving out of the premises in late 2021.
The B-listed Bellgrove Hotel was originally built in the 1930s to provide accommodation for working men. In more recent years it became a hostel with the site forming the next phase of the regeneration of Glasgow’s East End.
Under the plans submitted, part of the building will be demolished to further develop the space with those plans having been accepted by planning officials.
Planning papers state: "A decision was taken to examine the viability of retaining as much of the existing hotel building as possible". "The development encompasses the Bellgrove Hotel site and the directly adjacent brownfield site to the east.
"The aims of the development are to provide new and exemplary homes for mid-market rent that integrate into the local context and reinforce positive active travel connections to Duke Street around new public green spaces."
