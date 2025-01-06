Disruption expected as Avenues Plus project comes to major East End streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key project on the fringes of Glasgow city centre - the Avenues Plus scheme on Duke Street and John Knox Street - has now begun.

This is the latest in the series of major public realm transformation works in and around the city centre, with this being part of the £21 million Avenues Plus programme, funded through the Scottish Government via Sustrans’ Places For Everyone programme.

Other city centre public realm and infrastructure improvement work currently underway and forthcoming is being delivered through the £115million Avenues programme, supported by the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

The Duke Street and John Knox Street Avenues Plus project will not only improve the look and feel of the area, which is currently undergoing significant development and the building of hundreds of new homes, but will make it easier for everyone to travel to and from this vital entrance point to the city centre and the neighbourhoods beside it.

New features will include green spaces with 30 trees reducing local pollution and improving drainage, road resurfacing, the widening and resurfacing of pavements, new kerbing and cycle paths, and rain gardens.

The rain gardens in this scheme will slow down and treat highway runoff to remove pollutants prior to discharge to the Molendinar Burn culvert, which flows into the River Clyde at Glasgow Green.

This sustainable approach to climate adaptation and climate resilience, using the existing historic watercourse, will help keep surface water out of the combined sewer to reduce flood risk and improve environmental water quality in the area.

The construction to Duke Street and John Knox Street will see the introduction of high-quality public realm to improve connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians, wheelers and cyclists in the area. The introduction of segregated cycle infrastructure street trees and new public realm will improve the built environment. | Glasgow City Council

The work on Duke Street will stretch from High Street to Bellgrove Street, around one kilometre in length.

Another Avenues Plus project - at South Portland Street Avenue project in Laurieston - will go on site later this month, closely followed by the Cowcaddens Road and Dobbies Loan project, with work beginning there in February. All three projects are expected to be complete in late winter and spring 2026.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for Climate, Transport and City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: "The public realm improvement work now begun at Duke Street and John Knox Street will improve the appearance of what is a key entrance point to the city centre. Equally importantly, the new features that will be delivered by the project will make it easier for everyone to travel to, from and through the area, reduce the risk of local flooding and improve the local environment.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “I welcome the start of the next phase of the Glasgow Avenues Plus project which the Scottish Government is supporting with £21 million of funding. This phase is supported through the Places for Everyone programme, funded by the Scottish Government through Transport Scotland and administered through Sustrans.

“This phase will assist in revitalising Glasgow city centre, making the area safer, more attractive and accessible for everyone living in and travelling it. Over £155 million has already been allocated to Active Travel in the past year by the Scottish Government, which continues to bring real change to communities across Scotland. The Scottish Government’s continued investment in these projects enable people to leave their cars at home and embrace a more active lifestyle for our health, wellbeing and climate.”