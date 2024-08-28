Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charing Cross is set to see some massive disruption over the next month as works are in place

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking a package of essential overnight maintenance on the westbound M8 between Junctions 16 (Craighall) and 18 (Charing X) which will be carried out in multiple phases throughout 2024.

The next phase of the westbound works will take place from Sunday, September 8 until Friday October 25, 2024, from 10pm until 6am, each night, excluding Friday nights and Saturdays to minimise disruption.

A signed diversion route will be in operation.

The works will see Amey carrying out waterproofing of the M8 underpass structure/parapets, then Glasgow City Council will be undertaking walking/cycleway improvements, as well as upgrade works to the traffic signals.