Dogs Trust Glasgow: 33 loveable affectionate dogs you can adopt in Glasgow today

Hundreds of dogs are looked after by Dogs Trust in Glasgow each year who are looking for their forever homes

Dogs Trust in Glasgow can be a very busy place at times with them sometimes having up to 60 dogs to look after before finding them a new home.

The centre welcomes all types of dogs to their rehoming site in Mount Vernon throughout the year with hundreds passing through before they find new owners. To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new furry friend at the rehoming centre.

If both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support to improve the experience for everyone.

You can also register to work with the centre as a dog foster carer or any other role that would be of great help if you would like to spend some time around the dogs but don’t have the capacity at home.

For those who have recently considered adopting a dog, have a look through our gallery or head over to Dogs Trust Glasgow to find out a bit more information.

1 . Timmy Timmy is a sensitive boy and is looking for quiet areas to go on his walks. The bulldog cross has been previously worried about children meaning that it is important that any children in the home or visiting is over 16 years old.

2 . Storm Storm is a super energetic girl who would love to find an active home where she could live with cats and/or dogs. She is a lot of funny and would like an owner to keep her busy.

3 . Titan Titan is a total sweetheart who has unfortunately found himself in the care of Dogs Trust through no fault of his own.

4 . Belle Belle is a two year old foxhound who is looking to be kept busy. She is a fun loving girl who is a total sweetheart that is happy socialising.