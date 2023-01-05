As the weather shows no sign of warming up - Dogs Trust Glasgow are in the midst of a bedding crisis

The Glasgow rehoming centre has urgently appealed for bedding

Dogs Trust Glasgow launched an appeal for bedding for the homeless pets to the local community today.

The pet charity has asked locals if they’re able to drop by the centre to drop off duvets, towels, dog beds, or blankets to provide bedding for the dogs in the centre this Winter. The centre is not able to accept donations of pillows, cushions, or feather duvets as they are dangerous to the dogs.

After a faulty machine led to a bedding disaster - the centre are short for bedding for their dogs. A spokesperson for the rehoming centre said:”The Glasgow centre is in need of bedding for the dogs urgently we would be very thankful for any donations of blankets towels or duvets.

“If you are able to donate any duvets towels dog beds or blankets we would be so appreciative please (sadly we cannot accept pillows, cushions, or feather duvets)

“A faulty machine has left us a little short during the cold season so we are looking for more bedding to help keep our dogs cosy and comfy in their beds if you do not have items you can donate, we do have some bedding items on our amazon wish list if you’re able to help us. Thank you so much.”

You can drop off donations at the rehoming centre 315 Hamilton Rd, Uddingston, Glasgow, G71 7SL. everyday from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Donations can be used - as long as they have been cleaned beforehand.

You can donate funds to the centre directly in person - or online to the charity here. If you would like to visit the centre and see the dogs that need a new home - the building is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm.