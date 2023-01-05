High Street road in Glasgow to close for six weeks due to sewer collapse

Essential repairs are being carried out by Scottish Water to fix the collapsed sewer on High Street

Scottish Water will begin carrying out repairs next Monday, January 9, work will go for at least six weeks as the firm attempt to fix a collapse in the sewer system.

The collapse in the sewer was found on High Street following a survey by the water service. A road will be closed on High Street throughout the duration of the works - with a diversion in place.

The project has been contracted to George Leslie Ltd.and is not expected to be complete until at least February 20. A spokesperson for Scottish Water said:”Work will commence on Monday 9 January and is expected to take around 6 weeks to complete as we repair a collapse in the sewer wall.

“During this time, High Street will be closed to traffic between its junctions with Duke Street and Rottenrow with a diversion will be in place for road users along Cathedral Square and John Knox Street. Pedestrian access to High Street will be maintained at all times.

“All traffic management arrangements have been agreed with Glasgow City Council.”