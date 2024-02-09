Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow City Council has now accepted almost £15m from the UK Government’s levelling up fund, which will be supported by a further £1.6m from the local authority.

The cash will help deliver new housing and transform Drumchapel’s town centre. The scheme, expected to start next year, will also include a new public plaza, improved walking and cycling routes, work to address flooding issues and a community hub.

Council officials have said they are working with housing provider Wheatley Group over “new larger family homes” in the town centre. There have also been talks about investment in Drumchapel shopping centre with its owners, London & Cambridge Properties.

Cllr Anne McTaggart, SNP, who represents Drumchapel, said: “We’ve fought long and hard to get this cash and I’m thrilled that our vision for a transformed Drumchapel town centre now has the funding in place to deliver that.

“It’s quite clear this was a bid which stood out. Like everyone in this community who wants the best for Drumchapel, I’ll be excited to see these plans materialise and with work set to kick off next year our residents won’t have to wait too long to see spades in the ground.”

Bailie Patricia Ferguson, Labour, who also represents Drumchapel, said the project has “the potential to be a real change maker”, but requires the “cooperation of lots of other agencies”, including housing providers and the shopping centre owners.

“I think it is going to be vitally important that we use this funding to leverage in both financial contributions but also contributions in kind from those other partners,” she said.

Bailie Ferguson added it is “important we ensure the widest number of people in the community are connected to this” and taken “on that journey towards the huge improvement we hope to see”.

A council official said as well as “working closely” with Wheatley Group, they have met with private housebuilders and “substantial” businesses in the area, as they try to “involve everyone in the ecosystem in a positive future for Drumchapel”.

He added the shopping centre owners have been “very helpful to date” and have proposals for “real change that they will make in a reasonable term as part of that jigsaw”. “There’s a really positive conversation and absolutely we will push for that to happen.”

Drumchapel/Anniesland councillor, Fyeza Ikhlaq, SNP, said the “transformational” plans have the “potential to be a real game changer for the town centre in particular but also for the wider area”.

She added: “We’ve worked hard to give the residents of Drumchapel a voice and make sure their needs are met. This is their town centre and they’ve told us they want investment in it.

“Today is a massive leap towards delivering that and we’ll make sure that the council continues to keep the community connected with the work and that they come with us as together we help transform Drumchapel.”

Public realm and road works are set to start in spring 2025 and be completed later that year, while work on new community facilities is expected to be finished by early 2026.

The UK Government funding was accepted by Glasgow’s city administration committee at a meeting on Thursday. Following the meeting, council leader Susan Aitken, SNP, said an “investment of this scale in a community like Drumchapel is hugely significant and the residents deserve nothing less”.

“Drumchapel’s town centre is the heart of the local community,” she added. “It’s relied upon by many for shopping and vital services. The people of Drumchapel have every right to expect that their town centre meets their needs and aspirations for a vibrant and healthy environment.”

Glasgow previously secured funding from the first round of the levelling up scheme for a revamp of the stables and sawmill in Pollok Park.