Drumchapel to receive £15m for revamp to help "boost the local economy"

Drumchapel is set to undergo a revamp after almost £15m of UK Government funding for “undervalued and overlooked” communities was secured.

The investment will improve connectivity into and around the town to enhance “retail opportunities and boost the local economy”, according to the government. The scheme is one of six across Scotland set to receive a share of £122m from the third round of the Levelling Up fund.

Glasgow City Council, which submitted the bid, said the project intends to “deliver the regeneration of Drumchapel town centre, reinvigorating the local high street and creating a quality environment at the heart of the neighbourhood”.

The project will “make possible a plan” that includes the “creation of enhanced community facilities, new housing to meet local needs, better walking and cycling routes connecting the local shops and services and adaptions to address localised flooding and provide green space”.

Council leader Susan Aitken, SNP, said the success of the application was “testament to the hard work of officers, local members and the whole community — and their ambition for Drumchapel”.

She added: “I’m confident the project will secure real economic, environmental and social benefits by delivering enhanced community facilities, better connected local shops and services, and enable new housing and greenspace.”

The Drumchapel bid was one of seven submitted by the council for the second round of Levelling Up funding, when none of the city’s applications were successful. However, the government chose not to run a new competition for the third round, instead selecting “high quality” round two bids.

Following that process, Drumchapel has been awarded up to £14.8m. Glasgow was previously awarded £13m in the first round for the redevelopment of Pollok Park’s stables and sawmill.

Cllr Patricia Ferguson, Labour, who represents Drumchapel, said she was “thrilled” with the decision after the area faced “rejection in the previous round”.

“While there is still much to be done to guarantee the success of crucial infrastructure initiatives, I will play my part and work closely with the people of Drumchapel to make this a success.”

Her ward colleague, Cllr Paul Casey, Labour, added: “This is a big win for the people of Drumchapel. It will make a huge difference to the community.”

Glasgow MSP Annie Wells, Conservative, said the UK Government has “proved yet again that it is committed to its Levelling Up agenda”, adding the money will “make a great deal of difference for people and businesses”.

Proposals for South Lanarkshire, Moray, North and South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the borders were also awarded funding.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack added: “It’s fantastic news that these six locally developed projects in north, central and southern Scotland have been given the go-ahead.”

He said the funding would “transform communities through improvements such as better, greener transport infrastructure and connectivity, regeneration of buildings and land and creation of education, business and employment opportunities”.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove said: “Levelling Up means delivering local people’s priorities and bringing transformational change in communities that have, for too long, been overlooked and undervalued.