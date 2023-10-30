The swimming pool in Drumchapel has been closed for a few years with no exact date given for reopening

Council bosses still intend to reopen a swimming pool, which has been closed since the pandemic despite building issues, a meeting heard.

Drumchapel Pool has no set date for reopening yet as engineers assess the potential danger of RAAC concrete, which can be at risk of collapsing. A site survey is taking place on Drumchapel swimming pool – looking at the presence of RAAC. The facility was due to reopen this month after a refurbishment but that is now delayed.

SNP Councillor Annette Christie said an initial assessment of the site is currently underway. The convener for culture, sport and international relations made the comment at today’s full council meeting in response to questions from Labour councillor Patricia Ferguson.

The Drumpchapel, Anniesland ward politician asked when the RAAC investigation would finish and the building would welcome the public again. Councillor Christie said a reopening timescale can’t be confirmed until the site survey is completed. Probing the issue further, councillor Ferguson asked if money would be available to carry out necessary work and added that the pool has been shut since lockdown.

Councillor Christie replied: “I can absolutely say the intention is to reopen the pool.” She said the cost of work is currently unknown, adding: “The commitment is there to reopen the pool.”

An update from Glasgow Life, which runs the facility, said it is “carrying out inspections of buildings from the period when Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was being used in construction. We are using visual inspections and checking plans to confirm its presence.

