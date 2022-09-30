The local MP visited the community club to express her support today, Friday September 30.

Community football club Drumchapel United submitted a proposal to take over the Donald Dewer Centre in the north-west of the city at the beginning of last year - now local MP Carol Monaghan has expressed her support for the plan.

Drumchapel United currently have a license to operate the football aspects of the centre, but hope to takeover full control in a phased approach over the coming years. As part of the phased takeover, the club have committed significant financial resources to upgrade the existing facilities and develop the grounds extensively.

The decision is set to be made at a Glasgow City Council hearing later this year. Carol Monaghan, MP for Glasgow North West, has today given her full support to Drumchapel United relation to their proposed takeover of the Donald Dewar Centre.

The club currently have over 700 children in their set up, including 200 girls, supported by over 130 coaches. In addition to their football set up, the club have been heavily involved within the community by participating in community clean ups, foodbank drops, and supporting local care facilities.

After visiting with Drumchapel United’s senior management at the Donald Dewar Centre today, Carol Monaghan MP commented: “After reading the clubs proposal and meeting with management today it is clear that they have an exciting vision for the future of the Donald Dewar Centre.

“It is also highly encouraging to see a local organisation in a position to significantly invest in a facility that will benefit all of the local community.

