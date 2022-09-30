Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move to the Premier League once again

Celtic and Rangers are set to return to action this weekend following the international break.

The defending champions are set for a home clash with Motherwell following their first defeat of the season last time out, while The Gers could move top of the Scottish Premiership with victory over Hearts.

While full focus will be on this weekend’s fixtures, there has continued to be plenty of transfer rumours and updates this week.

Here is the latest in Glasgow...

Celtic boss backed for Liverpool job

Former Celtic star Paul Slane has backed Ange Postecoglou to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the future. The Celtic boss took charge of the club last summer and helped them win the league title at his first attempt.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Slane said: “I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do.

“I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him. Who else takes the Liverpool job after Klopp?

“At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable, so I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager. If people think Graham Potter is better than Postecoglou, and he can get the Chelsea job, then they’re wrong.”

He has already been linked with a switch to the Premier League following Graham Potter’s departure from Brighton & Hove Albion, however he was quick to play down any rumours of his exit.

However, Liverpool could seem like a much more tempting role if it was to become vacant.

Ex-Rangers ace sacked by Championship club

Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze has been sacked by Championship side Hull City.

The 49-year-old, who scored 40 goals in 90 Scottish Premiership appearances, was due to take charge for The Tigers’ clash with Luton Town this evening.

Arveladze had helped Hull avoid relegation last season and had enjoyed a positive start to the current campaign, however they have since suffered four consecutive defeats - scoring only once.