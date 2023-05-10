Ever wondered how Glasgow spend their hard-earned cash at the weekend?

Between King Charle’s coronation and the other bank holiday’s this month, we were curious to find out the spending habits of Glaswegians over the weekend.

Whether it be takeaways, self-care, or shopping - we wanted to see just how Glasgow spends its hard-earned cash on their time off, and what we choose to spend it on. Thanks to research by Money.co.uk savings, we were able to find out exactly that!

The personal finance company surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out which activities they enjoy on a regular weekend - to find out how much their spending and on what! To check out the full table, scroll down to the bottom

Here’s what Glaswegians spend the most money on at the weekends

Eating out (or in!) is a big priority for the weekend plans of Glaswegians, with 30% of people spending up to £30 on their takeaway treat. For those dining out, 18% are spending up to £100 on their meals.

When it comes to shopping at the weekend, the majority of Glaswegians are spending £31-£50, but there is a smaller percentage who are spending up to £150 on their weekend shopping sprees! An additional 17% are also spending up to £100 on shopping.

Travel and transport can often add up, with a quarter (25%) of Glasweigians surveyed mainly spending £11-£30 on getting around town. However, 40% of people surveyed don't use transport for their weekend plans.

The survey found that a lot of people in Glasgow are opting for a cheaper weekend, with a lot of respondents saying they did not partake in these activities over the weekend - in fact a huge 68% said they don't spend money on beauty appointments, and 67% said no to live events such as concerts.

Topping the list of the most expensive weekend activities, attending live concerts or theatre performances is a popular choice for entertainment. With an average estimated cost of £64, it is one of the most expensive options. Despite the cost, 39% of respondents enjoy immersing themselves in the world of live music and theatre.

Visiting the cinema is the least expensive weekend activity. With an average estimated cost of £23, it's an affordable option for those looking to enjoy the latest movies. 49% of respondents appreciate this form of entertainment as a way to relax and escape into the world of film during their weekends.

Shopping is a must for Gen-Z, with 93% of 18-24-year-olds shopping at the weekends. Around 85% of 18-24-year-olds also order takeaways at the weekend, compared to just 49% of 55 - 64-year-olds.

The most likely age group to go on a night out at the weekend are 25-34-year-olds, (79%). Surprisingly, less than a third (28%) of 55 - 64-year-olds partake in outdoor activities at the weekend.

