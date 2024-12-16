East Kilbride company with over 100 staff goes into employee ownership

Apex manages traffic around major roadworks projects as well as large national sporting events and is now under Employee Ownership

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 108 employees of a growing East Kilbride traffic management company have become its new owners.

Apex Traffic Management has completed a deal to transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). Following the announcement earlier this year that fellow South Lanarkshire company, R&W Scott, a chocolate factory and bakery in Carluke that also went into employee ownership. You can read more about that story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With depots in Dumfries, Ashford in Kent and soon Portlethen outside Aberdeen, it works all over the UK providing traffic management for roadworks - including major motorway projects - and operates 150 sets of traffic lights.

The company has expanded in recent years to provide traffic management for major events, including meetings at Hamilton and Ayr Racecourses, the Great Scottish Run, this year’s British Open in Troon and the Festival of Flight in Ayr.

The move has been made after its three previous shareholders rejected takeover approaches for the £10m turnover business - instead opting to transfer ownership to their team.

Directors Iain Griffin, Daniel McGinley and Ian Murtagh - each of whom will remain with the business under its new structure - have built up Apex over the past 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Griffin said: “We had two or three other companies come in to try and buy us, but the offers on the table just didn’t feel right. We like to think we treat our people well and many of our employees have been with us for many years. A trade buyer would basically have been buying our order book. The interests of the employees wouldn’t have been a priority

“We decided to explore other avenues and heard about Employee Ownership Trusts.

“The more we looked into that, the more we felt this was the route to go down. It gives us a long-term exit strategy and ensures we have something in place which leaves a legacy.

“More importantly, though, it’s a way of recognising our team’s hard work and the part they have played in getting the business to where it is. It gives them a direct stake in Apex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ownership news has been shared with staff in recent days, with Mr Griffin describing the reaction among colleagues as “great”.

“You can already feel the increased sense of belonging and pride among the team,” he added.

Some Apex employees are taking promoted management positions as part of the new structure.

Apex has been guided through the transition to employee ownership by Ownership Associates, with legal advice from Lindsays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ownership Associates have been involved in more than 30 transactions in 2024.

Apex Traffic Management in East Kilbride has been taken under employee ownership | Contributed

Director Carole Leslie said: “This was such a rewarding project to work on. The selling shareholders genuinely wanted what was best for the people. When I met with the groups of employees, the respect for the directors was obvious.

“While they have had offers to buy the company, when it came down to it, they just did not want someone else telling their people what to do. That made the EOT route perfect for them.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Apex as growing numbers of Scottish businesses realise the benefits of employee ownership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Howie, a Partner in the Corporate Law team at Lindsays, believes employee-owned companies are becoming an increasingly important part of business in Scotland.

He said: “In the right circumstances this can be a win-win for individual employee-owned businesses, their workforces and the wider economy.

“There are certain tax reliefs, including a capital gains tax exemption for shareholders who sell their shares to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) and the ability to reward employees annually with qualifying bonuses of up to £3,600 per year per employee, which can be paid free of income tax.

“Apex is an exciting business, which I am sure will continue going from strength to strength under its new structure.”

The Scottish Government has a target of having 500 employee-owned businesses operating across Scotland by 2030. Numbers are currently thought to be closing in on about 300.