East Kilbride welcomes new TUI retail store in East Kilbride Shopping Centre

A refurbished and new-look TUI retail store has reopened near Glasgow, with hundreds of customers visiting the store to snap up their dream holiday in the first few weeks.

The TUI store reopened in a new location in the heart of East Kilbride’s Shopping Centre on Friday 6th December.

Retail Manager Lynsey Deacon said: “We have been so excited about the opening of our sparkling new store in the East Kilbride Shopping Plaza. The whole team has loved welcoming customers into our spacious and modern store which has a lovely and warm atmosphere.

“Customers are loving our new look and we have been super busy already since we opened just a couple of weeks ago. It’s been lovely hearing such positive feedback from our regulars who said it’s like stepping on holiday from the moment they walk in.

“ Benidorm, Tenerife and Turkey are still proving to be our most popular holiday destinations. We’ve also seen a rise in bookings to Mexico, New York and Marella Cruises among our customers.

“ Our team is bursting with expertise as we have over 130 years of travel agent experience among our colleagues. We pride ourselves on being able to offer expert travel advice and our team particularly has lots of knowledge on Europe, the Caribbean, city breaks and cruises, so we are definitely ready to help customers find their dream holiday.”

TUI currently has 330 branches nationwide and a strong partnership with high street giant, Next.

The TUI East Kilbride store’s opening hours are:

Monday – Wednesday 9-17:30

Thursday – 9:30 – 19:00

Saturday 9 – 17:30

Sunday 11- 17:00