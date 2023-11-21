Network Rail will soon begin the refurbishment works to replace the platform at Giffnock Train Station in East Renfrewshire

Network Rail will shortly begin a £1.2 million programme of work to renew Platform 1 at Giffnock station in East Renfrewshire.

The four-month programme to replace the 153 metre long platform that’s been in place for more than 80-years starts from 2 December until April 2024.

A core element will involve engineers replacing the section to the south end of platform 1, which is also being extended by 15-metres to improve future signalling in this location.

As the majority of the work is being delivered overnight, the station opening hours will operate as normal and the pedestrian footbridge will remain open at all times.

Ian Clark, project manager at Network Rail, said: “The deteriorating condition of platform 1 makes this work a priority as part of our wider maintenance strategy.

“We understand the inconvenience our activity will cause the community living nearby and thank people for their patience. However, this vital work is a necessary part of preserving our assets to ensure we run a safe and reliable railway for our customers.”

There is no planned work over the Christmas period, from 22 December until 6 January 2024.

Giffnock Train Station will undergo a £1.8m renovation which will see sections of the platform refurbished

To safely house the site compound and materials during delivery of the work, 11 parking spaces at the car park neighbouring the station will be used from 2 until 22 December. Then from January until the work completes in April, a total of 33 parking spaces will be utilised.

To safely deliver the refurbishment to a section of the platform between January 26 and February 23, a two carriage train service will operate during this time.

The platform renewal work is not part of East Kilbride Enhancement project, a wider strategic investment by the Scottish Government to decarbonise Scotland’s Railway. However, the intention is for the site compound to remain in place beyond April 2024 as the enhancement project gets underway.