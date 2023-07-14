Here’s how all primary schools in East Renfrewshire compare to each other in the Sunday Times primary school ‘league tables’

The best performing primary schools in North Lanarkshire (as well as the whole of Scotland) for 2023 have been ranked, listed, and released by the Sunday Times at the end of last month.

No East Renfrewshire primary school features on the top 30 in Scotland - with the highest ranking primary education centre being Our Lady Of The Missions Primary School in Thornliebank in 34th place nationally, and 1st place in East Renfrewshire.

The schools were ranked on four key areas: reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators.

East Renfrewshire had six schools that achieved perfect scores of 400. Only four schools have consistently scored top marks across all disciplines over the past six years, all in Scotland’s affluent education powerhouses of East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire.

Netherlee Primary, Mearns Primary and Our Lady of the Missions Primary are East Renfrewshire’s consistent top performers, while Milngavie Primary in East Dunbartonshire also scored top marks every year.

Uplawmoor Primary School does not appear on this list as it did not submit data to The Sunday Times or have timely comparable data submitted to the Scottish Government, and hence is not ranked on this list.

Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of East Renfrewshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

GlasgowWorld launched our own league of Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

You can also view the primary school ‘league tables’ of other council areas below:

1 . Our Lady Of The Missions Primary School The highest ranked primary school according to The Sunday Times in East Renfrewshire, Our Lady Of The Missions Primary School in Thornliebank, is also one of the largest, with 868 pupils. It achieved a perfect score of 400.

2 . Netherlee Primary School Netherlee Primary School in Clarkston is the second highest ranked primary school in East Renfrewshire, with 740 pupils

3 . Mearns Primary School Mearns Primary School in Newton Mearns comes third, it also achieved a perfect score of 400 with 750 pupils

4 . St Joseph’s Primary School St Joseph’s Primary School in Clarkston comes in fourth, they host 400 pupils. They also have a perfect score of 400.