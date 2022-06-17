Ed Sheeran fans have been left devastated due to ticket cancellations.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans expecting to see Ed Sheeran play at Hampden Park tonight have been left devastated after their tickets were cancelled just hours before the show.

Emergency services workers who booked tickets using their Blue Light Card were told that their tickets to the sold-out show were no longer valid.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blue Light Card gave emergency services workers such as NHS workers, those in the armed forces and social care sector access to the show at a discounted price.

Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

Ed Sheeran first announced his + - = ÷ x Tour (Mathematics stadium tour) on 17 September 2021, before the release of his fourth studio album = (Equals).

So, why were some tickets cancelled hours before Sheeran’s second show?

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation

When is Ed Sheeran playing Glasgow?

Ed Sheeran played Hampden Park in Glasgow on 16 June and will play 17 June.

Why were Blue Light Card tickets cancelled?

The concert organisers blamed oversubscription of the complimentary tickets for the mishap.

An AEG spokesperson said: "Unforeseen logistical circumstances have unfortunately resulted in an oversubscription to a complimentary allocation of tickets for tonight’s show.

"This has meant some recipients have unfortunately had their tickets cancelled.

“"We will ensure that those affected will be invited next time Ed plays in Scotland.

"Our customer relations team is currently dealing with all customers who’ve been affected, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Where else in the UK is Ed Sheeran playing?

The following are the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s tour:

24 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

25 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London (new date added)

29 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

1 July 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

Is this Ed Sheeran’s last tour?

Ed Sheeran announced on the Teach Me a Lesson podcast in 2021 and said that this stadium tour would most likely be his last, and that he would be quitting major tours to spend more time with his daughter and wife.

“I think it’s about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again,” the musician revealed.

Going on to say that he would ‘hate’ for his relationship with his family to suffer due to work commitments.

Who is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is an English singer-songwriter who rose to meteoric fame with the release of his hit single The A Team in 2011. Sheeran’s debut album was also released in 2011, and topped the UK album charts.

Following the release of his debut album, Sheeran won Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough act in 2012.

From there, he has seen global success and has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in music. Working with the likes of Taylor Swift, Camilla Cabello, Stormzy and many more.

As of 2019, the artist has won four Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, and six Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. In 2015 and 2018 he received the highly acclaimed Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Since beginning, Sheeran has released five studio albums which have spawned 43 singles.