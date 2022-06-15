Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Fans warned of no trains from Hampden Park after Ed Sheeran gig

Men left with head injuries after youth brawl in city centre

Scots Tory councillor arrested over romance fraud

ScotRail has reminded passengers to be aware of the emergency timetable in place ahead of Ed Sheeran’s gig at Hampden park. However, fans face a disrupted journey back to Central and Queen Street Stations, with no rail services from Mount Florida after the gig.

Two men were left with head injuries following a ‘disturbance’ involving a group of youths in Glasgow’s city centre. A gang of youngsters who were initially fighting amongst themselves were seen on CCTV footage from George Square on Saturday April 16.