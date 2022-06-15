At a glance
- Fans warned of no trains from Hampden Park after Ed Sheeran gig
- Men left with head injuries after youth brawl in city centre
- Scots Tory councillor arrested over romance fraud
ScotRail has reminded passengers to be aware of the emergency timetable in place ahead of Ed Sheeran’s gig at Hampden park. However, fans face a disrupted journey back to Central and Queen Street Stations, with no rail services from Mount Florida after the gig.
Most Popular
Two men were left with head injuries following a ‘disturbance’ involving a group of youths in Glasgow’s city centre. A gang of youngsters who were initially fighting amongst themselves were seen on CCTV footage from George Square on Saturday April 16.
A leading Scottish Conservative councillor has been arrested over an alleged romance fraud. Andrew Polson, who was the co-leader of East Dunbartonshire Council until May and stood for election to Holyrood as a MSP, has been released pending further inquiries.