The best performing primary schools in Scotland, including those in North Lanarkshire, have been assessed based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data and the Scottish Government has published the latest exam results.

In terms of primary schools, all schools in Scotland are invited to be assessed on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

For secondary schools, each school is measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

This list gives an overview of education in Coatbridge with primary schools and high schools compared using the latest available achievement data. It does not assess numerous social, financial, and other factors that contribute to the overall quality of education.

Below are all primary schools that make the top 30 in North Lanarkshire, and all high schools in Coatbridge ranked by academic attainment.

1 . St Stephen's Primary School St Stephen's Primary School is the 1st ranked primary school in North Lanarkshire and Coatbridge | Contributed

2 . St Timothy’s Primary School St Timothy’s Primary School is ranked 2nd in both North Lanarkshire and Coatbridge | Google Maps

3 . Carnbroe Primary School Carnbroe Primary School is ranked 20th in North Lanarkshire and 3rd in Coatbridge | Google Maps