The second festival of the Eid events will take place in July.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims around the world this month.

Celebrations will be held between loved ones with communities gathering to commemorate the occasion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prayer times differ between location and change daily.

When is Eid ul-Adha 2021? Start date of Muslim festival in July - and how it is celebrated in UK

So when is Eid-ul-Adha?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming celebrations.

What is Eid-ul-Adha?

Eid-ul-Adha is one of two Eid celebrations that takes place every year.

The first Eid celebration is known as Eid-ul-Fitr, and takes place at the end of Ramadan in May.

Eid al-Fitr is the festival that marks the end of the Islamic 30-day fasting month of Ramadan, in which Muslims dry fast during sunlight hours for the 30-day period.

The second is Eid-ul-Adha and is commonly referred to as Greater Eid.

A spokesperson for Muslim Aid described the celebration: “Although Eid-ul-Adha has no direct relation to the Hajj Pilgrimage, it is but a day after the completion of Hajj and therefore has significance in time.

“The day of Eid-ul-Adha falls on the tenth day in the final (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar; Dhu-al-Hijjah.

“The day that celebrations fall on is dependent on a legitimate sighting of the moon, following the completion of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj - which is an obligation for all Muslim’s who fit specific criteria, one of the important Five Pillars of Islam.

“The celebration of Eid-ul-Adhais to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah SWT and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. At the very point of sacrifice, Allah SWT replaced Ismail with a ram, which was to be slaughtered in place of his son.

“This command from Allah SWT was a test of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness and commitment to obey his Lord’s command, without question. Therefore, Eid-ul-Adha means the festival of sacrifice.”

When is it celebrated?

The day of Eid-ul-Adha falls on the tenth day in the final (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar; Dhu-al-Hijjah.

The celebration traditionally lasts four days.

For 2022, the celebration is scheduled to take place from Saturday 9 July and will end at sunset on Wednesday 13 July.

How is it celebrated?

Eid-ul-Adha is traditionally celebrated with family, friends and loved ones. People will gather wearing their best attire and exchanging gifts.

What are the prayer times for Eid-ul-Adha 2022?

Saturday 9 July

Fajr: 03:31am

Sunrise: 04:45am

Duhr: 13:23pm

Asr: 17:51pm

Magrib: 22:01pm

Isha: 23:13pm

Sunday 10 July

Fajr: 03:32am

Sunrise: 04:46am

Duhr: 13:23pm

Asr: 17:51pm

Magrib: 22:00pm

Isha: 23:12pm

Monday 11 July

Fajr: 03:33am

Sunrise: 04:47am

Duhr: 13:34pm

Asr: 17:51pm

Magrib: 21:59pm

Isha: 23:12pm

Tuesday 12 July

Fajr: 03:34am

Sunrise: 04:49am

Duhr: 13:24pm

Asr: 17:50pm

Magrib: 21:27pm

Isha: 23:11pm

Wednesday 13 July