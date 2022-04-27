Eid al-Fitr celebrations are scheduled to take place across the UK - here’s what’s happening in Glasgow.

With the end of Ramadan fast approaching, people will start looking to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Celebrations for the feast are scheduled to take place across the globe with around 1.8 billion Muslims celebrating worldwide, with those closest to them.

Glasgow itself is expected to host some events to commemorate the joyous celebration.

So, how is Glasgow celebrating Eid al-Fitr?

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrations.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr always falls on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

In the Gregorian calendar the first day of Shawwal goes forward every year by 10 to 11 days. This is because the start of any Islamic month begins on the new crescent moon, making the feast moveable.

So, in 2022 Eid al-Fitr will fall on Sunday 1 May or Monday 2 May, depending on the moon.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the festival that marks the end of the Islamic 30-day fasting month of Ramadan, in which Muslims dry fast during sunlight hours for the 30-day period.

Eid al-Fitr means ‘Feast of Breaking the Fast’ in English. It is celebrated between one to three days depending on the country.

The celebration is one of two official holidays in Islam, Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr, which take place around two months apart and have different meanings.

How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

Eid celebrations begin with a salat (prayer), that is two rakats (units) long and can only be performed in a congregation. It is usually hosted in an open field or large hall.

Muslims celebrate in various ways special to themselves and their family.

Eid al-Fitr is sometimes referred to as the Sugar Feast, due to the fact that a large part of the meal eaten throughout the festival is sweet.

There are other parts of Eid al-Fitr that are important aspects of the celebrations.

At Eid there is a specific type of charitable giving called Zakat al-Fitr which can take place at the end of Ramadan. This is due to one of the five pillars of Islam being Zakat or charity. Some recommend giving the charity before the festival so that people can join in the celebrations.

What events are happening in Glasgow for Eid al-Fitr?

The likes of Glasgow Central Mosque and others throughout the city have been hosting celebrations and prayers throughout the month to acknowledge the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid Storytime

Price: Free

This online event is an hour long and promises to be packed with fun stories.