The contents of the former Debenhams on Argyle Street were listed for auction this week as plans for redevelopment begin

The contents of the old Debenhams store on Glasgow's Argyle Street have been put up for auction this week.

The city centre department store, which was formerly the site of Lewis's, closed down in February 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown and has lay empty since.

Now the commercial auction company, NCM Auctions, are auctioning off the remaining contents of the store - from displays, to mannequins, to furniture, storage, electronics and much more assorted items left behind when the department store closed.

The auctioning off of the remaining contents of the store represents the next step in the transformation of the Argyle Street building, which is set to become offices with a rooftop restaurant following approval from Glasgow City Council in the final months of 2021.

A view looking down the Debenhams atrium in 2023 - two years after the department store closed down

The development will put into action the first steps of the development plan to demolish and redevelop the St Enoch's Centre - to be replaced with around 1,700 new homes, restaurants, public space and a four-star hotel.

A total of 408 items are up for auction online - which ends this week on January 18 at 1pm.