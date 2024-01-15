Entire contents of Debenhams Argyle Street store listed for auction - featuring furniture, clothing, and more
The contents of the former Debenhams on Argyle Street were listed for auction this week as plans for redevelopment begin
The city centre department store, which was formerly the site of Lewis's, closed down in February 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown and has lay empty since.
Now the commercial auction company, NCM Auctions, are auctioning off the remaining contents of the store - from displays, to mannequins, to furniture, storage, electronics and much more assorted items left behind when the department store closed.
The auctioning off of the remaining contents of the store represents the next step in the transformation of the Argyle Street building, which is set to become offices with a rooftop restaurant following approval from Glasgow City Council in the final months of 2021.
The development will put into action the first steps of the development plan to demolish and redevelop the St Enoch's Centre - to be replaced with around 1,700 new homes, restaurants, public space and a four-star hotel.
A total of 408 items are up for auction online - which ends this week on January 18 at 1pm.
You can check out the auction of the former Debenhams site here on the NCM Auctions website.