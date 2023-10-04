Argyle Street set to welcome new bar after development approved

The unit on Argyle Street has lay empty for over a decade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new bar offering “booze and ball games” can open on Argyle Street after the operator secured permission from council planners.

Roxy Leisure Ltd, which has 17 venues across the UK, has been given permission to convert a former JJB Sports shop. Plans submitted on behalf of the firm described it as “one of the leading operators in the UK for competitive socialising in a bar environment”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the application, Roxy Ball Rooms, aimed at a 25 to 40 age range, provide “social gaming, food and drink under one roof”. Ball Rooms offer a range of activities, such as pool, basketball, shuffleboard and ping pong, while the firm also runs Roxy Lanes in some cities, including Edinburgh, which allow visitors to play ten pin bowling.

“We create venues that are great for any size of celebration, small to large,” the application stated. “A place full to the brim with games but never losing that great bar atmosphere that we pride ourselves on.”

It added: “The former JJB Sports unit has been vacant for several years and it is no longer desirable as a retail unit, and as such the building owners have reached out to leisure occupiers. It is proposed that Roxy Leisure Limited will fit out this vacant basement unit with a market leading competitive gaming venue and provide 25 jobs for the area.

“The proposed development of this unit will enhance the high street and provide a more active floor space in an already vibrant location.”