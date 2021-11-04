Glasgow’s bid to Levelling Up Fund for Pollok Country Park Stables and Sawmill successful

Work is due to start next year

The restoration and redevelopment of the A Listed, but dilapidated courtyard and stables, and sawmill, at Pollok Country Park will see the creation of a net-zero carbon “Living” Heritage Centre and community and visitor attraction based around the famous Clydesdale Horses, and the development of traditional power generation into modern renewable technologies.

The attraction will involve social enterprises and community groups, and will provide opportunities for training and employability, in order to develop local environmental stewardship and contribute to sustainability and wellbeing goals.

The application was shaped in collaboration with Glasgow Building Preservation Trust and local groups, with initial funding from the William Grant Foundation.

The council submitted this application - to the first round of the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund - in June 2021.

The Levelling Up Fund (LUF) has £800m available for projects in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. These projects come under three themes: smaller transport schemes that will make a genuine difference in local areas; town centre and high street regeneration; and support for the maintenance and expansion of cultural and heritage assets.

The council can submit up to seven bids to the LUF (one for each of its constituencies), with a maximum value of £20m per application. One transport bid for up to £40m can also be submitted.

Council leader Councillor Susan Aitken said: "The confirmation of funding for the Pollok Country Park Stables and Sawmill project will not only restore the A Listed Stables and Old Courtyard, but also enhances the unique and outstanding cultural and heritage attraction on offer at the park.

"This project will deliver economic and social gains to Glasgow, and is one that is absolutely worthy of this support. More bids for identified projects in the city will be made at the next calls for funding bids.”