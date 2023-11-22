Erskine Bridge slip road closed to traffic next month - here's the diversion
Erskine Bridge will partially close to traffic over the weekend in December - here's the timings you need to know
Traffic travelling from Glasgow over the Erskine Bridge will need to take a diversion as a road will shut over the weekend next month as bridge expansion joint replacements are fitted, .
Works on the northbound Erskine Bridge slip road to westbound A82 have been scheduled to take place from 8pm on Friday December 8 until 6am on Monday December 11.
Originally the works were scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday November 17, but were postponed due to forecast adverse weather.
Traffic on the northbound Erskine Bridge travelling eastbound towards Glasgow on the A82 will continue as normal, but traffic travelling west will follow a short diversion via Mountblow Road to join the westbound A82.
HGV traffic travelling west will be directed to the A82 Kilbowie Roundabout to join the westbound A82.