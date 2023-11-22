200-year-old Glasgow pub to reopen after £220k refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chrystal Bell, on the West End of the Gallowgate, is set to reopen on Friday December 1 after a major investment of £220,000.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 190 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the bar is community hero and passionate operator, Angi McKean, who has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry, having worked in pubs for the past 20 years. Angi, who is also local to the area, is eager to bring the community together, meet all new and old customers and cement the Chrystal Bell as a community pillar.

Inside, the pub has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to create a more welcoming feel for the community. The pub will feature a brand-new bar, flooring and a mix of new and upcycled furniture throughout. Outside, the Chrystal Bell will be redecorated, including new lighting and signage.

The pub will be celebrating the opening with a weekend of entertainment, including a live DJ, Karaoke and prosecco reception, as well as plenty of live sports for customers to enjoy.

The Chrystal Bell will be offering a wide selection of drinks, as well as payday party weekends, with the first kicking off on opening weekend where customers can get a bottle of prosecco for £10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angi McKean, Operator of the Chrystal Bell is excited about the reopening and said: “The pub looks fantastic, and we can’t believe the transformation. We are really excited to get behind the bar, welcome back all the customers and support the local community. We will be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

Angi’s first aim is to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at the Chrystal Bell.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the Chrystal Bell! The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches, ready to open in just a weeks’ time.

Chrystal Bell has seen a massive refurbishment

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Angi, every inch of success for the future in making the Chrystal Bell a fantastic hub of the community”.

There's been a pub on the site of The Chrystal Bell on the Gallowgate since 1834, around 189 years - making it one of the oldest pubs in Glasgow - in nearly two centuries it's had several different names including Rutherford's and the Royal Albert.