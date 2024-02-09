Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is set to open its doors to its newly re-fitted store on Monday February 12.

The retail giant’s 468m2 store is located at 240 Provan Walk, Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre, Glasgow, G34 9DL and has undergone a complete £185K investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers with great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% off selected lines.

The store will celebrate the opening on Saturday February 17 with great in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day:

Free Shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on Saturday 17th February (up to £25.00)

Opening Offers on a select range of shoes

Spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways

The Glasgow Fort store stocks a full range of footwear for the whole family including exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike, Puma and Skechers. These come with an ongoing price promise, ensuring that customers are matched on price, or they will be refunded the difference plus will receive an additional £1 back if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

Deichmann frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars. Previous collaborations include model and influencer Leni Klum and British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.