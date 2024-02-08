8 of the best bars and restaurants to head to before a gig at the Hydro

1 . Strip Joint

Strip Joint is a popular spot in Finnieston which serve great pizzas and drinks. Their pizzas are made fresh in-house every day and rolled to order. They use the finest Italian plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil for their pizza sauce and mozzarella. Also make sure to order a pint of their Innis & Gunn tank beer. 956B Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LU.