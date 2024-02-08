8 of the best bars and restaurants to head to before a gig at the Hydro

It can be a bit of a tough choice deciding on your pre or post gig plans whenever you are heading to a concert at the OVO Hydro.
There are plenty of great bars and restaurants in the nearby Finnieston area where you are spoiled for choice, no matter whether you fancy a cocktail or pizza.
We've put together a list of some of the best bars and restaurants to check out before going a concert at the venue.
1. Strip Joint
Strip Joint is a popular spot in Finnieston which serve great pizzas and drinks. Their pizzas are made fresh in-house every day and rolled to order. They use the finest Italian plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil for their pizza sauce and mozzarella. Also make sure to order a pint of their Innis & Gunn tank beer. 956B Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LU.
2. Lebowskis
Lebowskis is the perfect place to grab a drink before a gig at the Hydro. Order a Gutterball which is Scotland's answer to the White Russian. The cocktail is made of buckfast, kahlua and milk which is topped with milk and chocolate.
3. Chateau-X
If you are heading to a gig at the Hydro and fancy a steak, look no further than Chateau-X. They offer steak frites on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's for only £10. 10 Claremont St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA
4. Radisson Red
One of the closest places to grab drink near to the Hydro before a gig is Radisson Red. Take the lift up to the top floor to the Red Sky Bar which has stunning views of Glasgow.