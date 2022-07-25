The UK will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with Glasgow the bookies favourite to be the host city. For fans keen to go, there are a several shows before the televised grand final. Last year, tickets available for these shows, whichinclude the semi-finals and the grand final.
When will Eurovision tickets go on sale?
According to Eurovision World tickets usually go on sale in the latter half of the year before, or early the year of the competiton.
The previous 10 years tickets were released on the following dates:
- Eurovision 2014: 29 November 2013
- Eurovision 2015: 15 December 2014
- Eurovision 2016: 26 November 2015
- Eurovision 2017: 14 February 2017
- Eurovision 2018: 30 November 2017
- Eurovision 2019: 18 February 2019
- Eurovision 2020: 12 December 2019
- Eurovision 2021: No public sale
- Eurovision 2022: 7 April 2022
How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets
Last year tickets were available through Ticketone.
Tickets to the live grand final tend to sell fast, so it’s worth being organised if you want to attend.
How much are Eurovision tickets?
Prices range depending on where you want to sit, with reduced visibility tickets last year available from €20 and more expensive seats costing up to €350 (£297).
Will Glasgow Host the 2023 Eurovision?
There has been speculation for weeks now that Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena could be the venue for Eurovision 2023 next May, with a gap in the venue’s scheduling for that month.
William Hill currently lists Glasgow as the city as the favourite to host with odds of 8/13.