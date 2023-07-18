Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Everything you can expect from Sole Bloc 2023: Glasgow’s leading sneaker festival

We went down to SWG3 this week to speak with the founders of Glasgow’s sneaker festival, Sole Bloc

By Liam Smillie, Kaitlin Wraight
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

In a few weeks time, SWG3 will be the place to be for sneaker aficianados when Sole Bloc returns to put on their sneaker festival in Glasgow.

Luckily, we got a chance to sneak down to SWG3 this week to speak with the founders of Sole Bloc sneaker festival - a Glasgow festival set-up to bring together sneakerheads from across Scotland.

Over the weekend there’s going to be much more going on than stalls with some old trainers - there’s set to be street food, drink, second-hand stalls, activities for kids, live DJs, panel talks with industry leaders from sneaker and lifestyle brands, graffiti art demonstrations, skateboard showcases, basketball hoops, craft beer, and loads more over the three-day footwear festival.

Most Popular

Visionaries of the festival, Mark Robinson and Alan Lynn, spoke with GlasgowWorld about their plans for Sole Bloc 2023, as the festival is set to ahead the weekend beginning August 5.

Eagerly awaiting the festival set to begin on August 5, Mark Robinson said:”We started it in 2015, just three friends who had known each other for years through sneakers, we met on a forum years ago. We decided to put on an event where we’d get like-minded people together - and it’s just grew and grew.”

Chuck-ready sneakers in your closet? Sneaker Laundry Glasgow will be on-site with a trade-in desk, where old sneakers can be swapped as part of their eco-friendly recycling scheme.

A variety of stalls will be set up throughout the warehouse, with the biggest private sellers and collectors from the sneaker world selling and trading rare trainers that can’t be found on the high street. So whether it’s limited edition Air Jordans, Nike Dunks, YEEZY 350s or vintage Adidas Gazelles, everyone will find their perfect fit.A variety of stalls will be set up throughout the warehouse, with the biggest private sellers and collectors from the sneaker world selling and trading rare trainers that can’t be found on the high street. So whether it’s limited edition Air Jordans, Nike Dunks, YEEZY 350s or vintage Adidas Gazelles, everyone will find their perfect fit.
A variety of stalls will be set up throughout the warehouse, with the biggest private sellers and collectors from the sneaker world selling and trading rare trainers that can’t be found on the high street. So whether it’s limited edition Air Jordans, Nike Dunks, YEEZY 350s or vintage Adidas Gazelles, everyone will find their perfect fit.

Hungry to hear more? Check out our video at the top of the article to hear our full chat with the Sole Bloc founders.

Eventbrite are selling tickets for the festival now, set to go down on August. Tickets only cost £7.50 + booking fee - with reduced prices for under-16’s. You can buy tickets to Sole Bloc here!

Related topics:GlasgowLifestyleScotland