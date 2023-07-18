Everything you can expect from Sole Bloc 2023: Glasgow’s leading sneaker festival

We went down to SWG3 this week to speak with the founders of Glasgow’s sneaker festival, Sole Bloc

In a few weeks time, SWG3 will be the place to be for sneaker aficianados when Sole Bloc returns to put on their sneaker festival in Glasgow.

Over the weekend there’s going to be much more going on than stalls with some old trainers - there’s set to be street food, drink, second-hand stalls, activities for kids, live DJs, panel talks with industry leaders from sneaker and lifestyle brands, graffiti art demonstrations, skateboard showcases, basketball hoops, craft beer, and loads more over the three-day footwear festival.

Visionaries of the festival, Mark Robinson and Alan Lynn, spoke with GlasgowWorld about their plans for Sole Bloc 2023, as the festival is set to ahead the weekend beginning August 5.

Eagerly awaiting the festival set to begin on August 5, Mark Robinson said:”We started it in 2015, just three friends who had known each other for years through sneakers, we met on a forum years ago. We decided to put on an event where we’d get like-minded people together - and it’s just grew and grew.”

Chuck-ready sneakers in your closet? Sneaker Laundry Glasgow will be on-site with a trade-in desk, where old sneakers can be swapped as part of their eco-friendly recycling scheme.

A variety of stalls will be set up throughout the warehouse, with the biggest private sellers and collectors from the sneaker world selling and trading rare trainers that can’t be found on the high street. So whether it’s limited edition Air Jordans, Nike Dunks, YEEZY 350s or vintage Adidas Gazelles, everyone will find their perfect fit.

