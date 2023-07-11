TRNSMT 2023: Lucia & The Best Boys on releasing their debut album Burning Castles

“As an artist I feel very lucky to experiment and try out different things. I think they’ll always be that Lucia & The Best Boys stamp on the music we put out, but I think they’ll definitely be a few surprises that maybe people won’t expect.”

Lucia & The Best Boys took over the King Tut’s Stage at TRNSMT 2023 on Sunday 9 July, pulling in a healthy crowd with her punky lyrics and electric instrumentals. The band, who have been performing throughout Glasgow for more than eight years now, are preparing to release their debut album Burning Castles in September, with many of the songs revealed to fans during the Glasgow Green set.

Ahead of the performance we sat down with the Lucia Fairfull to find out what music fans can expect from this much anticipated release. Here’s what she had to say:

“We’ve been recording it over the last year or so. Two opposite ends of the spectrum but we’ve been recording it between Margate and this little island at the very top of Scotland, just off of Stornaway, it’s called Bernera. It was an incredible experience I feel so lucky for being able to record up there for our first album. Being able to have no distractions and just be inspired by the Scottish beauty.