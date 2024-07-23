Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bin strikes are set to hit in Glasgow in August as unions have rejected the new pay offer

Scotland is facing a wave of bin strikes across the country this summer after unions rejected the latest pay offer.

Unite said no 'extra cash’ has been added to the new pay offer by COSLA, which amounts to a 3.2 per cent increase for a one-year period between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are unions rejecting the pay offer in Scotland?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite is highlighting that the new pay offer ‘grossly undervalues’ Scottish council workers in contrast with the offer made to UK counterparts.

What have other parts of the UK been offered as a pay offer?

An offer of £1,290 has been made to council workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland by the National Joint Council. This equates to a rise of 67p per hour or 5.2% for a council worker earning around £25,000 based on a 37-hour week.

What does the Scottish offer look like?

The COSLA offer of 3.2% equates to £800 or a 41p per hour increase. The pay offer difference means that a Scottish council worker would need to earn above £40,000 to match the offer being made to council workers across the UK.

How many local council authorities have mandated strike action?

Unions in 20 of Scotland’s 32 council areas have mandated strike action which includes Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling and Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are people saying about strike action in Scotland?

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “COSLA has taken months to put a new offer to our local government membership, and it’s one that does absolutely nothing to address more than a decade of deep cuts to pay and services.

“Unless COSLA and the Scottish government move quickly to make an acceptable offer then mountains of rubbish will pile up across the nation’s streets. The politicians have a choice, and one more chance, to resolve this pay dispute before strike action.”

Graham McNab of Unite urged the Scottish government to intervene. “A stinking Scottish summer looms unless Cosla and the Scottish government quickly sort this out by injecting more cash into a new offer,” he said.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “For Cosla to suggest this is a revised and improved offer only insults the intelligence of our members. It is merely a repackaging of the previous offer already rejected as too low and too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It begs the question why more weeks have been squandered on this when time is running out to halt imminent industrial action? We continue to believe a joint approach seeking more funding from the Scottish Government remains the most likely route to a resolution.

“Council leaders must meet as a matter of urgency and agree to approach ministers. So far, unfortunately, it seems some leaders have preferred to protect relations with their party colleagues at Holyrood instead of urgently seeking a resolution to this dispute.

“Our members deserve better and Scots relying on the frontline services they deliver, and that is every one of us, deserve better too.”