Everything you need to know about the Citizens Theatre reopening

Here’s everything you need to know about the re-opening of the Citizens Theatre

The transformational redevelopment of the Citzens Theatre, the first since the Category B-listed building began life as a working theatre in 1878, has brought the building into the 21st century while carefully preserving its unique Victorian heritage.

From the auditorium and stagehouse to the historic under stage machinery and working paint frame, (one of the last of its kind in the UK), the design of the building by Bennetts Associates has opened up public access to the building’s heritage.

As redevelopment works on site at the iconic theatre move into their final phase, Glasgow locals will be among the first people invited to come and experience the building afresh. They will be invited to cross the threshold as part of a homecoming festival in late summer that will see the Citz burst into life again with readings, sharings, exhibitions, tours and workshops celebrating the theatre’s past, present, and future.

The celebrations will kick off an opening season which sees community sitting at the heart of the activities, as creative life returns to all corners of the building for the first time in seven years. In that time period, the Citizens Theatre has continued to present shows on stages across the city and on tour, and its participation work with individuals and communities has never stopped. It has also commissioned and developed new work with over ten different writers, three of which are featured in the opening programme of work.

When does the Citizens Theatre re-open?

Glaswegians can expect the theatre to open in August - with the first stage production set for September.

Why did the Citizens Theatre close?

The Citizens Theatre closed for a major refurbishment in 2018. It’s been seven years since the last show. It had fallen into disrepair and was no longer fit for purpose.

What’s new at the Citizens Theatre?

A brand new refurbished foyer is one of the most noticeable new features. The auditorium has also been improved for better sightlines, meaning a better viewing experience no matter where you sit.

New participation and studio spaces have been created. This includes a newly designed 150-seat Studio Theatre, which sits at the heart of the building and will be officially opened by two of the theatre’s Participate groups later this year, when the Young Co. and the Community Collective present new pieces of work entitled The Close and Game On.

There is also improved access and enhanced facilities throughout.

What’s the first show at the new Citizens Theatre?

The first production on the mainstage will be Small Acts of Love, a major new work about the bonds formed between families on both sides of the Atlantic in the wake of the Pan Am 103 atrocity. Commissioned by the Citizens Theatre, and presented in association with the National Theatre of Scotland, the new theatrical and musical collaboration between playwright Frances Poet and composer Ricky Ross (Deacon Blue) has been painstakingly researched and developed with support from families and communities who were directly affected. This story of love, friendship, and community will be brought to life by a large ensemble cast and band and will premiere in September 2025.

Further main-stage productions in the Autumn will include Douglas Maxwell’s brilliant Glasgow-set comedy So Young, exploring mid-life meltdowns, grief and love with hilarious situational humour. Co-commissioned by the Citz, Raw Material and the Traverse Theatre, it premiered at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe to award-winning acclaim. It will now be presented to Glasgow audiences for the first time. So Young is a Raw Material and Traverse Theatre production in association with the Citizens Theatre.