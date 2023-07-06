Everything you need to know ahead of Motley Crue & Def Leppard at Glasgow Green

The rock legends are heading to Glasgow on their co-headline ‘The World Tour’

Hot on the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets, sold, both bands will perform in Glasgow Green this evening to kick off a busy weekend of music in the heart of Glasgow.

The gig was originally meant to take place at Hampden Park but was moved to Glasgow Green on the same date with all existing tickets remaining valid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be the first time that Def Leppard has performed in the city in almost five years whilst Motley Crue last appeared in Glasgow over a decade ago.

What do I need for the gig?

Before heading to Glasgow Green, fans must make sure that they have downloaded the Ticketmaster app and ensure that their tickets have loaded prior to arriving at the venue. No screenshots will be allowed of tickets so definitely make sure that they are working on your phone beforehand. Once you view your tickets in the Ticketmaster app, it is automatically saved so it’s always ready.

Tickets for the golden circle are print at home tickets with Tickets Scotland having sent out physical tickets.

What time do doors open and when will the gig start?

Gates at Glasgow Green are to open at 5.00pm with American rock band Mammoth WVH providing the support act. The show is scheduled to end at 11pm with the VIP section closing at midnight.

Can you take a bag with you?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The advice is not to bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential.

What items are prohibited?

No chairs

Professional cameras

Drugs

Flares

Glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (incl perfume/fragrance)

Smoke canisters

Flag poles

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Can I use cash at Glasgow Green?

The event at Glasgow Green is a cashless event. Contactless and card payments only.

How regular is public transport to Glasgow Green?

There is no festival parking. Glasgow Green is located within a residential area and there will be road closures in place during the gig.

Walking - If you are staying in Glasgow city centre, the best advice is to walk to the venue if you are able to with a number of routes available here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bus - The Majority of bus routes in Glasgow pass through the city centre meaning you won’t be too far from the event space. Glasgow Green can also be accessed by Buchanan Bus Station which is around a 20-minute walk away from the venue.

Train - Glasgow Green can be accessed by a number of train stations which includes Glasgow’s main stations Queen Street and Central Station as well as High Street and Bridgeton which are short walks to Glasgow Green.

Subway - There is also a choice of three underground stations which are within a short 15-minute walk of Glasgow Green which includes Buchanan Street, St Enoch and Bridge Street.

Are all ages allowed at the concert?

No persons under 5 are permitted.