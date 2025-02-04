The Michelin Guide will come to Glasgow for the first time ever to announce the British & Irish restaurants on the exclusive list

Michelin has announced that the 2025 restaurant selection of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland will be presented in Glasgow, Scotland. This marks the first time that The Michelin Guide has chosen a city in Scotland as the host for its most important annual event.

When will the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony take place?

Made possible thanks to a partnership with Scotland Food & Drink and Glasgow Life, The Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland will take place on Monday 10th February 2025.

Where will the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony 2025 awards take place?

Glasgow Life

Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum. It will be followed by a cocktail afterparty, held at The Old Fruitmarket.

Who will be at the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony 2025?

All chefs running a MICHELIN-Starred restaurant, as well as journalists, influencers, partners and industry leaders will be invited to the Ceremony, during which new Michelin Stars and Special Awards will be unveiled.

Why is the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony 2025 being held in Glasgow, Scotland?

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that, for the first time, The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland will be presented from Scotland.

“The home of delicious produce, timeless culinary traditions and warm hospitality, Scotland, and more specifically the buzzing city of Glasgow, is a fitting location to celebrate the incredible gastronomic talent across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

“The Michelin Guide team are hard at work preparing an event that will honour the passion, determination and skill of everyone who makes our industry so special.”

How can I watch the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony 2025?

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025 launch ceremony will be broadcast live via The Michelin Guide’s YouTube channel, allowing everyone to share in the excitement of this prestigious event.

How can I see who has won awards at the Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025?

Immediately following the event, the new selection will be found on The Michelin Guide website and app. Here, you will find all of the restaurants and hotels recommended by The Michelin Guide. Click here for access to the UK and Republic of Ireland websites.