Extension needed for Glasgow East End school, less than four years after it was built

A Glasgow primary school newly built less than four years ago needs a new extension to be constructed already to hold more pupils.

Builders finished constructing the £7.5 million Carntyne Primary in October 2018 and handed it over to the council.

Now an extension is to be built to provide four extra classrooms and more toilets at the East End school on Redford Street, to cope with growing demand.

The construction of Carntyne primary – designed for 231 pupils – and another school at Blairdardie were part funded by the Scottish Government.

The council is also set to develop an extension to St Paul’s High School and the combined cost of the work there and at Carntyne Primary is predicted to be £8 million.

A paper due to go before the council’s city administration committee next week said: “In the period since opening the new schools, the demographics of the catchment area for Carntyne Primary School have changed and an increased demand for primary school places has now required the extension of the school at Carntyne.”

Councillors will decide whether to approve further details relating to the extension project at the meeting on Thursday.

Planning permission has already been granted for the extension and pupils and staff are expected to remain at school while building work takes place.

A design statement submitted as part of the planning process, said: “The original development of Carntyne Primary School offers a community facility that is well integrated within the urban fabric of this residential area.

“As originally planned for, an extension on the western edge of the school, with an addition of four classrooms, is deemed necessary going forward.”