Concrete blocks and CCTV considered to stop flytipping in Glasgow

Big concrete blocks to keep fly tippers off land and new CCTV cameras are two actions the council has put forward to potentially crack down on people dumping rubbish in Glasgow.

It comes as a councillor said there will be more money for enforcement teams to catch fly tippers going forward.

The installation of large concrete blocks to protect pieces of ground and mobile and fixed CCTV to catch fly tippers have been suggested among options for communities around the city.

Parts of Glasgow are afflicted by fly-tipping on an industrial scale -- as seen at this privately owned site under the M8 motorway flyover at Blochairn, which was cleaned up ahead of the COP26 climate summit. Picture: John Devlin

Concrete barriers have been used in different parts of the country to stop vehicles driving on to ground to dump.

This month Area Partnership committees will get to decide how to spend £1 million in each ward to improve neighbourhoods. The total £23 million Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund for the city can be spent on resurfacing roads, fixing pavements, fly tipping prevention and drainage repairs among other issues.

SNP Councillor Ruairi Kelly, city convener for neighbourhood services and assets said: “Fly tipping is not a new issue but it is one which communities across the city are impacted by and something voters on the doorsteps raised during the (election) campaign. The spending of £1 million per ward will be determined by local priorities and options will be produced that include certain actions to address fly tipping.

“However the council will continue to work with police and communities to prevent fly tipping and bring those responsible to account with increased funding for enforcement teams and new dedicated deep clean teams that will start in the coming weeks.”

Next week a number of Area Partnerships including Southside Central and East Centre will have the option to spend £2,000 to £4,000 on “redeployable CCTV” and £26,000 to £36,000 on fixed location cameras.

A council statement said: “Options for a £23 million package of investment in roads, lighting, footways, traffic signals and other vital infrastructure are being put before communities across Glasgow this month.

It added: “Other options to be presented include measures to prevent fly-tipping such as installing large concrete blocks and CCTV, street furniture improvements and drainage repairs.”

Community representatives will have a direct say on how the money will be spent with the work to be done out over the next two years.

The Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund cash comes on top of finance routinely available for “addressing the most pressing infrastructure issues across the city” said the council.