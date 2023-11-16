Famous Glasgow East End building set to be transformed

The building on Duke Street has been abandoned for almost a decade but is about to be restored

It has been confirmed by Labour MSP Paul Sweeney that the B-listed Duke Street Hospital is to be restored back to flats by Loretto Housing.

In a reply to a post by local Dennistoun community group Dennistoun Style who had it on good authority that the building would be restored, the Glasgow region MSP said: "They are indeed! After a prolonged legal dispute due to structural defects in the original residential conversion."

It's welcome news for the community with the building having lay empty since 2014 after it was deemed to be unsafe due to structural issues.

The history of the building dates back over 100 years ago to 1904 when it was first opened after being designed by London based architect Alfred Tiltman on the site of cattle sheds.