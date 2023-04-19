The event took place in the Merchant City last week.

A number of prominent Scottish football icons turned up at a charity event last week to honour the Emmie Smillie Foundation who are a non-profit organisation that intends to fund several cancer linked charities within Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

There were a number of huge names from the world of football in attendance, which included the likes of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish, Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer, and Old Firm heroes Neil Lennon and Ally McCoist.

Lead singer of Glasgow band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri who along with the others, had also made an appearance at the Glasgow City Halls handed over a cheque of £550,000 on behalf of the foundation to 11 different charities.

As lead singer and guitarist in multi-platinum rock band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri has sold over 40 million records and played packed concerts around the world. It's a far cry from her time at Glasgow School of Art, where she's spoken about working as a hairdresser at the weekend so she could afford brushes and paints.

Some of the charities which are set to benefit from the generous sum are St Andrew’s Hospice, Marie Curie, CHAS, Kilbryde Hospice, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and St Margaret’s Hospice.

The charity was set up by the Smillie family in 2016 and has been supported by several prominent names over the years with Holywood star Samuel L. Jackson signing a Rangers jersey on behalf of the charity a few weeks ago.

Elisa Martin, Emmie’s sister commented: “The generosity of people from all over the UK to Emmie’s charity is incredible and very humbling. It’s wonderful for us to be able to make donations to many worthwhile causes.”

The Emmie Smillie Foundation was set up in 2016. To find out more about the foundation, click HERE.

