The Scottish FA’s treatment of Rangers women’s coach Craig McPherson was far “too lenient”, claim two former Grade 1 Scottish referees.

The 52-year-old was banned for six matches after he was caught on television cameras appearing to headbutt Celtic manager Fran Alonso following the 1-1 Old Firm draw in the Scottish Women’s Premier League last month.

The shocking scenes took place moments after the full-time whistle as both sets of players and staff shook hands and the incident sparked uproar, with McPherson immediately charged by the governing body and left facing a disciplinary hearing.

He later issued a heartfelt apology in the aftermath of the match as Police Scotland continued their investigation and Alonso admitted he didn’t want to see the ex-Morton assitant appear in court.

However, well-respected former referees Stevie Conroy and Des Roache believe McPherson is fortunate to still be employed by the football club, labelling his act of “gross misconduct” as “criminal”.

Speaking to Sports Marketing agency T10 Digital, Conroy said: “Rangers should have dismissed him. That’s gross misconduct. You can’t have that from a senior part of the organisation. If I was running an organisation, I would have sacked him.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the ban is too lenient. You can’t say it was a rush of blood or adrenalin. He deliberately and with fore-thought sought the guy out and deliberately stuck the head on him. It’s criminal.

“I was talking to a ref colleague and there was a situation where there was a threat of an assault on a referee, but it was averted. However, the person who made the threat was given a 12-game ban – this guy McPherson gets six and he actually committed bodily assault.”

Offering his stance, Roache added: “Jim Goodwin was hit with an eight-match ban for accusing Ryan Porteous of cheating when he was Aberdeen manager. There is no comparison.

“What if Craig McPherson had done this on the street, and a police officer happened to see it? He would be getting more than a six-game ban. There is no explanation from the SFA who continue to play hide and seek at Hampden.”

