Fawkes Festival aims to celebrate Halloween and Fireworks Night in the one evening down at Dean Castle in Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock’s Dean Castle Country Park i s to host a new Scottish fireworks spooktacular event this autumn.

Billed as a unique new way to experience Halloween and Guy Fawkes night all in one, Fawkes Festival is primed to set skies ablaze.

The extravaganza, being staged at various Scottish venues, features an exciting programme of events with entertainment, fairground rides, fabulous food and drink and a magnificent fireworks display choreographed to music – all with a stunning 14th-century castle as a backdrop.

The Kilmarnock event, taking place on Sunday, October 29, promises a wickedly wonderful experience for all the family culminating in a 20-minute Halloween-inspired fireworks show, set to classic Halloween music, lights and lasers, behind the grand vista of Dean Castle.

The spooktacular is designed and produced by the team at GC Live and delivered by technical partners, Scottish events business 21CC Group .

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group said: “This is going to be Scotland’s biggest and best Guy Fawkes festival. Since the pandemic, there have been virtually no big shows like this around the country but we’re bringing Guy Fawkes back with a bang!”

The festival runs from October 28 to November 5 with other events being held at: Dalkeith Country Park, just outside Edinburgh, on Saturday, October 28; Hopetoun House, South Queensferry, on November 4 and Gosford House, East Lothian on November 5.

GC Live is also taking the Fawkes Festival to two venues in England where there will be a ‘Night at the Movies’-themed Light and Laser Extravaganza with a large-scale 15-minute immersive light and laser display to music with sky trackers, flames and special effects.

These events are being staged at London’s Ravenscourt Park and Bishops Park with shows taking place at both venues on November 4 and 5.