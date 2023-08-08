The Glasgow band will embark on their very own world tour of Glasgow before taking on Europe later this year

Glasgow’s hottest indie band, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West announced a ‘World Tour of Glasgow’ and released a single today in the lead up to their second record.

Declan Welsh & co. released their brand new track ‘Doing Great’ today, Tuesday August 8, following an incredible set on TRNSMT’s main stage last month as they prepare to unveil their latest record ‘2’ - set to be avaliable to purchase and on streaming platforms from October 27.

The five date ‘World Tour Of Glasgow’ will take in venues across their home city starting at The Rum Shack on August 27 - with some special things planned for the shows including a Q + A, string quartet, and hearing the album in full for the first time.

Speaking on their forthcoming World Tour Of Glasgow, Welsh explained: “We’re delighted to be playing five shows in our home city. We wanted to try and do something interesting in order to get our fans pre ordering our upcoming album, so each of these is a completely unique experience.

“At The Rum Shack on August 26 we’ll be having a southside party where a lot of us are based. We’ll be picking supports, set lists and tunes for djing after all with one aim in mind - getting you moving.

“In Cottiers Theatre on September 1 we’ll be doing DWDW unplugged with a string quartet! So, so exciting. And a real opportunity to see some songs we can never fit into set lists in normal gigs. Beautiful venue. Beautiful music.

“At Drygate on September 22 we’ll be playing the new album for the first time ever in full and having a wee Q and A about it. Come hear our best work yet and ask us anything!

“Then at McChuills on October 4 we’ll be going back to basics with a punk gig. A sweaty and rammed tiny venue, all our fastest tunes and everything left out there.

“And finally on October 15 we will be having an Almost Halloween Disco 2 weeks before release in Patrick’s Alan Rough Lounge. Get dressed up, and come down to see us off before we embark on our tour for the rest of the year and the Scandinavian winter claims us.

“With every ticket is an album bundle which makes it SO much cheaper for folk to come see an amazing gig, get an amazing album and support our push for chart success! Everyone’s a winner”

The new single ‘Doing Great’ is preceded by lead tracks ‘I Don’t Know Why’, ‘King Of My Head’, ‘Mercy’ and ‘First To Know’ - playing the TRNSMT main stage last month wasn’t the bands first taste of the limelight - having headlined the Barrowland Ballroom and ran full tour support-run with fellow Glasgow band, Twin Atlantic.

With further reveals to come ahead of October 27 album release, the quartet are primed to capitalise on the widespread press plaudits (The Independent, The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, Clash, Under The Radar, Gigwise, The Forty-Five) and BBC Radio 1 (Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Jordan North) airplay that’ve followed their growth so far; whilst on the live side, the band are set to tour throughout Europe this autumn to coincide with their second LP’s arrival.

Speaking on the latest release, Welsh explained: “Doing Great is first and foremost our most danceable song yet. It’s got this amazing bass groove and percussion, really Prince/Nile Rodgers style rhythm and even the vocal style is meant to be playing off all that interesting rhythmic stuff in the verses. It’s been described by various folk as “crying on the dance floor”, “a breakup letter to your young self” and “anxiety disco”.

“All of those are appropriate descriptions. I love it. I love the harmonies especially. The chorus has this interplay of 4 different vocal parts and it’s just beautiful and sad and so much fun to play and sing live. Give it a listen, have a dance and remember when “[you] used to love the music, love the people, love the drinking”.

Produced by Grammy nominated, Mercury Award winning producer Gianluca Buccaletti (Arlo Parks, Big Piig, Easy Life) and mastered by Heba Kadry (Beach House, Bjork, Big Thief, Slowdive), Declan Welsh & The Decadent West’s ‘First To Know’ is out now via Frictionless Music and available on all digital platforms.

The Decadent West are Declan Welsh (lead vocals, guitar), Duncan McBride (guitar), Ben Corlett (bass), Murray Noble (drums). For their full list of tour dates coinciding with their second album, 2, check below:

World Tour Of Glasgow: Declan Welsh & The Decadent West Glasgow tour dates:

August 26 - The Rum Shack

September 1 - Cottiers Theatre

September 22 - Drygate

October 4 - McChuills

October 15 - Partick Thistle Alan Rough Lounge

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West tour dates in UK and Europe: