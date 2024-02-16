Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First Glasgow has launched a streetwear range in collaboration with some of Scotland’s finest creatives, which will be made available to the public later this month.

The limited-edition range, which includes a screen-printed t-shirt, a hand-stitched bucket hat and a sling bag, has been created as part of a wider campaign from First Glasgow, designed to encourage under 22-year-olds to explore their city and surrounding areas using their free bus pass.

The capsule collection is the latest instalment in the leading bus operator’s ‘Free to Explore’ campaign, which has previously seen the creation of a ‘nursery grime’ music video and the installation of an eye-catching wings mural in Glasgow’s Barras Market and a surprise free set from up-and-coming Glasgow musician, ArchieCW.

A Tik Tok filter which allows the user to ‘wear’ the colourful wings from the mural, has also been created for under 22s to further engage with the campaign.

The ‘Free to Explore’ message continues to be the cornerstone of First Glasgow’s commitment to providing accessible and sustainable transport options for young people across the city.

The streetwear collection will be made available to Glasgow’s young people later this month – for free, when it will ‘drop’ in the city. The exact location will be announced via the bus operator's social media channels.

The creation of the collection marks a bold step forward to connect with a younger audience as it collaborates with Scottish creatives including Glasgow artist Boiiing on the design and popular Glaswegian accessories brand Trakke to bring the vision to life.

Boiiing, the creative force behind the captivating patterns featured on each of the key pieces – inspired by the textile coverings of the bus seats, shared the bus operator’s enthusiasm, saying: “I’d seen the ‘Free To Explore campaign’ before and thought it was an exciting, colourful and lively idea –similar to what I like to put across in my work.

“When I start a design, I never know where it’s going to take me and how others will see it. When starting the ‘Free To Explore’ project, I began playing around with the composition and adding shapes to make it quiet abstract.

“In doing so, it means the pattern is open to interpretation and will mean different things to different people, which is what the ‘Free To Explore’ campaign is about.”

The bucket hat and sling bag, crafted by fashion brand Trakke, poses as the perfect travel companion.

Carolyn Harper, Senior Marketing Manager at First Glasgow added: “We know that a bus company launching a clothing range is an unexpected move.

“We wanted to do something that would really stand out and connect with under 22’s and we’re very excited with the results of our latest collab. Grabbing their attention to highlight bus is the best way to explore their freedom!”