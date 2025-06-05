First Bus set to introduce AI to Glasgow and Lanarkshire bus services

First Bus is making ‘minor service updates’ to 25 routes across Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire from Sunday 15th June as they introduce new AI-driven timetables

Previous changes using AI-driven software have led to ‘an average 8.5% improvement in punctuality across over 60 routes’ according to First Bus who believe these latest updates will continue to create ‘a better and more reliable service for customers throughout Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow.’

Amongst the adjustments being made, services 18 and 21 will see changes to the current routes. Alternate service 18 buses will travel from East Kilbride bus station to Gardenhall under the new service 18A and, as a result, service 21 will now only operate between East Kilbride bus station and Cochrane Street in Glasgow city centre.

Service 201 has also been extended from Hairmyres Hospital to Lidl on Eaglesham Road and the new Hairmyres Railway Station.

Also included in the updates is additional journeys across a range of services including 226, 263, 266, X4 and X11.

“By combining the latest AI technology and First Bus network planning expertise, we have created timetables that reflect real life experience and improves reliability for customers, taking into consideration road conditions and congestion.” - First Bus spokesperson.

The updates will impact services 2, 3, 6, 6A, 8, 11, 16, 18, 18A, 21, 77, 81, 90, 201, 226, 240, 241, 242, 255, 263, 266, 267, X4, X11, U1

Chris Coleman, Head of Network for First Bus in Scotland, said: “This is a significant package of improvements for our customers across Lanarkshire and Glasgow. We want to provide a service that is reliable, consistent and, most importantly, on time.

“Congestion throughout Greater Glasgow has increased greatly in recent years and this has had a hugely negative impact on bus services in the city. We recognise the importance of building timetables that fit with the current live road conditions, so our customers know when their bus will arrive.

“These adjustments we are making to the timetables will achieve that while allowing us to serve as many people as possible.”

First Bus will endeavour to update physical touchpoints at bus stops as quickly as possible with the new timetable information but given the scale of the change, the operator would encourage all customers to utilise the First Bus app for the most up to date timetable and live bus tracking information.

For full details on the updated timetables, please visit the First Bus website.