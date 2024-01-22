First ever Ted Baker shop in Glasgow's Princes Square shuts down without notice
The flagship Glasgow store on Prince's Square, where the fashion brand was founded in 1988, shut with immediate effect this month
Ted Baker has shut one of their Scottish flagship stores in Prince's Square this month.
No announcement was made by the international fashion brand - though a note on the door told customers that the store is now closed down, redirecting them to the the nearest Ted Baker shop on Buchanan Street.
Most of the shop has now been emptied of stock - with only detritus like display tables, cardboard boxes, and clothing rails now left in the Prince's Square unit.
The note on the window read: "This store has now closed.
"For any returns or information please visit our other Ted Baker store at 61 Buchanan Street.
"Sorry for any inconvenience."
It was the first ever shop established by the Ted Baker brand, which was founded in Glasgow in 1988. Other Ted Baker shops continue to operate as usual, including the Buchanan Street shop and as a concession stand in House of Fraser.