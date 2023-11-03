First look: Inside the Scotland’s largest Zara now open at Glasgow Fort

The new Zara store opened yesterday, Thursday, November 2, and is the new flagship store for Scotland, being the largest the brand owns in Scotland

Glasgow Fort has revealed the first images of the new flagship Zara store that opened at the centre yesterday (Thursday, November 2).

The huge 37,000 sq. ft store is the brand’s largest in Scotland, with two floors boasting an expanded range of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear products.

It also features the latest technological innovations from Zara’s integrated online and physical store platform to offer shoppers a more seamless shopping experience.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “Our Zara store has always been incredibly popular and the expansion into a significantly larger unit demonstrates the continued demand for high quality fashion among Glasgow shoppers.

“It was great to see the first customers head through the doors of the new, bigger and better store, and we can’t wait to welcome more people throughout the festive season.”

The expanded Zara store adds to Glasgow Fort’s existing line up of popular fashion and beauty brands, which includes Mango, Rituals, Lush, Next and River Island.

Glasgow Fort is open 10am – 10pm on weekdays, 9am – 7pm on Saturdays and 10am – 6pm on Sundays.

For more information about planning a trip to Glasgow Fort, visit www.glasgowfort.com.

