Hozier to play huge show at Glasgow Green next year - here’s how to get tickets

Hozier tickets go on sale soon - here’s how to get your space for the show at Glasgow Green in 2023 as part of his Unreal Unearth Tour

Off the back of scoring his first ever UK number 1 album with Unreal Unearth earlier this year, Irish superstar Hozier announces the biggest UK & Irish headline shows of his career.

Kicking off in July next year, the run of shows will see him perform huge shows including a huge show, outdoors at Glasgow Green on July 10. Special guests will be Brittany Howard & Lord Huron.

Next year’s shows come as Hozier has been tearing his way through a rapturous sold out US tour, including Madison Square Garden NYC, Red Rocks Amphitheatre Colorado, and will be finishing at the 17,000 capacity Hollywood Bowl, LA this Saturday.

With over half a million (500,000) tickets sold this year alone, Hozier will bring his massive international ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ back to the UK and Europe in December, which will see him conquer sold out arenas, including London’s OVO Arena Wembley and 3 nights at Dublin’s 3Arena, which have all sold out already.

Hozier finds himself as one of the greatest songwriters in his field with a record in Unreal Unearth that has spawned world class tracks in “Eat Your Young,”“All Things End,”“Francesca” & “De Selby (Part 2)”. In a week which saw incredible international chart success, he outsold the UK top 5 combined to score the top spot in Ireland.