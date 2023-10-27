The new openings come amidst an exciting period of growth for the centre, with investment in new comfortable seating pods, indoor trees and greenery.

Christmas has come early at Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn, as it welcomes Bread Meats Bread, Empire, and Pop Specs, alongside Christmas pop-ups, BPerfect, Menkind and Calendar Club.

The newest openings follow The White Company, Rituals, Sunglass Hut and White Stuff which have also strengthened the retail line-up in recent months.

Pop Specs is making its Scottish debut at Silverburn offering colourful, affordable and fashionable eyewear. With only eight UK locations including Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Pop Specs has opened a permanent mall kiosk near JD Sports, showcasing its sustainable yet trendy prescription and non-prescription glasses and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Empire, Glasgow’s own exclusive sneaker store specialising in Yeezys, Jordans and Dunks, has returned to Silverburn following a successful pop-up last year.

What began as a reselling venture on eBay in 2016 by young entrepreneur Taylor McNeillie, Empire has grown in line with demand for the trending branded products in Glasgow and is back at Silverburn by popular demand with a new pop-up store next to Chisholm Hunter.

Popular gadget shop, Menkind and cosmetics brand, BPerfect will return with their Christmas pop-up in the coming days, while pop-up Calendar Club has already launched at Silverburn.

Several existing retailers have also received a refreshed look in recent weeks, primed and ready to welcome guests over the busy festive trading period. This includes a more modern design for luxury British fashion retailer Hobbs and improved layout for Next which is also home to the US’s most loved body care brand Bath and Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret.

New restaurants have further boosted the guest offering and include Döner Shack, The Real Greek, Stailinn Scottish Kitchen, and the latest opening of Bread Meats Bread. Favourite, Italian restaurant, Zizzi has also unveiled its stunning new look following its refit.

Bread Meats Bread brings to Silverburn playful twists on cult classics including mouth-watering burgers, hot dogs and subs paired with, authentic poutine, morish milkshakes and desserts. The restaurant’s grand opening at Silverburn coincides with its 10th anniversary and to celebrate Bread Meats Bread is offering £10 off bills of £30 or more between Monday 30th October and Friday 5th November.

General Manager of Silverburn, David Pierotti said: “We are committed to providing a best-in-class retail and leisure experience for all our guests, and the recent investment and attraction of big brand names is testament to that.

