Fly away in August: The top 12 cheapest holiday destinations from Glasgow Airport
These are some of the best holiday locations you can fly to from Glasgow this summer for a reasonable price
After a very damp and miserable July, the weather in Glasgow might have put you in the mood to fly off to a warmer climate and enjoy a bit of the summer sun in August.
Using data from Skyscanner, we worked out the least expensive flights from Glasgow Airport in July with travellers having plenty of sunny European destinations to choose from. Whether you fancy relaxing on a beach in the Costa Del Sol, drinking French wine or eating delicous tapas, we have you covered.
Here are the top 12 cheapest holiday destinations to fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this August.