Fly away in August: The top 12 cheapest holiday destinations from Glasgow Airport

These are some of the best holiday locations you can fly to from Glasgow this summer for a reasonable price

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

After a very damp and miserable July, the weather in Glasgow might have put you in the mood to fly off to a warmer climate and enjoy a bit of the summer sun in August.

Using data from Skyscanner, we worked out the least expensive flights from Glasgow Airport in July with travellers having plenty of sunny European destinations to choose from. Whether you fancy relaxing on a beach in the Costa Del Sol, drinking French wine or eating delicous tapas, we have you covered.

Here are the top 12 cheapest holiday destinations to fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this August.

As always, there is no shortage of cheap flight to Dublin. You’ll be able to take a stroll over Ha’penny Bridge and enjoy a pint of Guinness in one of the many pubs. Flights to the Irish capital begin at £25pp return between 28-31 August with other cheap flights available.

Brussels is consistently one of the cheapest places to fly to from Glasgow. Return flights begin at £37 for two weeks between 4-18 August if you fancy getting away for an extended break with Brussels being a great hub to explore Europe. Photo: Pixabay

Belfast is only a short flight journey away from Glasgow with return prices starting at £49 between 14-18 August. Photo: Visit Belfast website

Another UK destination on our list is London where the sun usually makes an appearance. Flights to London begin at £59 between 17-21 August which would make for the perfect weekend break away in August. Photo: Google

