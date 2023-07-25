There is plenty going on in Glasgow during August

August is set to be an exciting month for Glasgow as the city prepares itself to host some major events with visitors set to descend on the dear green place.

The most high profile of these events is the UCI World Championships where the world’s greatest riders will get together in Glasgow to compete for glory between 3-13 August.

Summer Nights at the Bandstand kicks off in Glasgow at the end of July but several acts will perform in the West End through August such as Del Amitri, Sugababes and Squeeze with Glasgow rockers The Delgados and Glasvegas also set to perform. If you are more of a fan of traditional Scottish music, you’ll also have plenty to keep you entertained as the World Pipe Band Championships make a return during August.

There are also fantastic exhibits on across the city with Glaswegian’s and visitors having the chance to get along to view some outstanding pieces by Banksy and Dame Mary Quant.

1 . Summer Nights at The Bandstand Kelvingrove Park will once again play host to Summer Nights at The Bandstand throughout August with a number of well known acts performing in the West End of the city such as Squeeze, Del Amitri and Glasvegas performing.

2 . Cut & Run Banksy’s Cut & Run exhibition at the Gallery of Modern Art will run until August 28 with there still being tickets available to view Banky’s first solo show for 14 years. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3 . UCI World Cycling Championships Glasgow will host the UCI World Cycling Championships during 11 days in August as the world’s greatest riders come together to compete at the highest level over 13 UCI World Championships. Photo: Chris Etchells

4 . Govanhill International Festival and Carnival The Govanhill International Festival and Carnival is back for their seventh year with a programme full of events including music, talks, walks, film, art exhibitions and workshops.