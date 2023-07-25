What’s on in Glasgow in August: 14 gigs, events, exhibitions and more you need to do this summer
There is plenty going on in Glasgow during August
August is set to be an exciting month for Glasgow as the city prepares itself to host some major events with visitors set to descend on the dear green place.
The most high profile of these events is the UCI World Championships where the world’s greatest riders will get together in Glasgow to compete for glory between 3-13 August.
Summer Nights at the Bandstand kicks off in Glasgow at the end of July but several acts will perform in the West End through August such as Del Amitri, Sugababes and Squeeze with Glasgow rockers The Delgados and Glasvegas also set to perform. If you are more of a fan of traditional Scottish music, you’ll also have plenty to keep you entertained as the World Pipe Band Championships make a return during August.
There are also fantastic exhibits on across the city with Glaswegian’s and visitors having the chance to get along to view some outstanding pieces by Banksy and Dame Mary Quant.